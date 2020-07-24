1/
Nancy Anne Campbell
Nancy Anne Campbell passed away July 23, 2020 at the age of 74. Nancy was one of fourteen children born to Raymond and Ethel (nee Warner) Campbell. Nancy is the beloved sister of the late Gary, Lois, Marilyn (Mike) Smith , Ray (Shelley), Dennis (Shari), Janet (Denny) Stark, Charlene (Gary) Kogelmann, Roger (Shirley), Allan (Pam), Bill (Sandra), Annette (Ray) Marcath, Paulette (Ike) Miller and Joe (Michele). Nancy is also the proud aunt of 38, great-aunt of 34 and great-great aunt of 6. Visitation will be Monday, July 27, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. to the 5: 30 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd, Macomb. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Relay For Life, 5 P Minus Society or Rising Star Academy. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:30 - 05:30 PM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
05:30 PM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
JUL
28
Burial
09:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
