Nancy George, 92, went home to our Lord on February 1, 2020. She was born Nadia Zablotzky in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. Nancy’s parents, Kathryn and Orest Zablotzky immigrated from Ukraine to Ontario, Canada where they raised their family. Nancy was predeceased by her brothers Johnny and Walter. She is survived by her sister Olga who resides in London, Ontario, Canada. Nancy married Robert George of Otterville, Ontario, Canada on 05.28.48. Three daughters joined the George family and in 1957 we moved to Detroit where Dad joined Detroit Edison as a lineman and Mom was a homemaker. In the mid-60’s Nancy began a career with Avon that lasted 25 years. Not only did this help keep her three girls in Catholic school but she also made life-long friends through her job as an Avon Lady. Our parents were active in the Ukrainian community and belonged to St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warren, MI. Mom was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Sodality, Ukrainian National Women's League of America Branch 58, and Immaculate Conception Seniors. We girls are so very proud of our Ukrainian heritage. Mom spoke and read the language fluently. She understood most of the slavic languages, as well as Russian. She was a fabulous Ukrainian cook and a wonderful southern (Dad’s side) cook. Mom embroidered and crocheted and into her late 80’s made beautiful blankets for everyone in her family that we will treasure forever. Mom retained her Canadian citizenship, which she was very proud of, yet she participated in local politics and was interested in all things international. Mother loved attending concerts and the theatre. She enjoyed all genre’s and was a joy to attend with. She always looked so beautiful. Into her 90’s she dressed each day in matching outfit and appropriate jewelry. If anyone would visit her, she was always wearing earrings and lipstick. Our parents traveled extensively with Hawaii being their favorite destination. They attended church in Kona where Mom sang in the choir and taught Ukrainian Easter Egg Painting! Mom and Dad made friends wherever they went. So many stories, so many lovely people in their lives and now, so many gone. We miss them all and the wonderful life they shared. God came for our Dad in 1999 and for the first time in her life, Mom lived alone. Her strength shone through and she thrived. Dementia claimed the last two years of her life but we ensured she was well taken care of, comfortable and happy. It seems in a blink of an eye, she’s gone. Nancy George lived a full and fruitful life. Nancy leaves behind three daughters - Carolyn, Kathy, and Patti (David Buscher). Grandchildren - Sara, Laura (Connor Barwin) and Luke. Great-grandson - West. She was deeply loved by her family and will be missed forever. A Mass at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 26401 St. Josaphat Dr., Warren, will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 3 p.m. Mother will lie in-state from 2-3 p.m. Family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anthony’s Food and Clothing Pantry, 5247 Sheridan St., Detroit, MI 48213. For further information contact the Buhay Funeral Chapel at 313-891-6577.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 6, 2020