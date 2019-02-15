The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
9764 Dixie Highway
Ira, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
9764 Dixie Highway
Ira, MI
View Map
Nancy J. Hagemann Obituary
age 82 of Ira Township passed away February 14, 2019. Nancy was a retired teacher from Anchor Bay Schools, a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church. Beloved wife of Herman (Whitey). Dear mother of Nancy (Peter) Lokker and Patrick. Loving grandmother of Sarah Lokker, Kyle, Jacob and Alyssa Hagemann. Dear sister of Suzanne Avers. Predeceased by siblings Mary Kaminski, Robert and Thomas Rickel. Visitation 2:30 – 8:00 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. Scripture Service, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:30 until 10:00 a.m. Mass, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 17, 2019
