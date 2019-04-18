Home

Nancy Jean Langeloh

Nancy Jean Langeloh Obituary
Langeloh, Nancy Jean; Age 82, from Detroit, MI, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Naples, FL. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Langeloh of 52 years. She is survived by sons John (Kristin) Langeloh and Jim (Tina) Langeloh. Proud grandmother of Braden Langeloh, Ava Langeloh and Audrey Langeloh. Dearest sister of Diann (Ramon) Saldana and nieces Kimberly Wujek and Sherl (Paul) Rolewicz. She is preceded in death by her late parents Martin and Irene Schindler and sister Donna Mae. Born February 14 (Valentine’s Day) 1937, Nancy went to Denby High School in Detroit, MI and worked at General Motors Tech Center as a Secretary. A memorial service will be held on April 26, 2019, 4pm to 7pm at The Carlisle Naples.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2019
