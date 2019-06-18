The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christopher Ross Funeral Home & Cremation Services
26429 Gratiot Avenue
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 200-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Perfili
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Perfili

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Perfili Obituary
Perfili, Nancy, beloved wife of Sante. Loving mother of Daniel, Anthony, Paul and the late Sante Jr. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Laurie, Vince, Brook and Olivia and great-grandmother of Gavin and Lucy. Dear sister of Karen Revard and Joyce Wolven. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at the Christopher Ross Funeral Home, Roseville (586) 200-2381. In state Friday 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. funeral at the funeral home. To send a loving message, please visit Nancy’s obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now