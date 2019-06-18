|
|
Perfili, Nancy, beloved wife of Sante. Loving mother of Daniel, Anthony, Paul and the late Sante Jr. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Laurie, Vince, Brook and Olivia and great-grandmother of Gavin and Lucy. Dear sister of Karen Revard and Joyce Wolven. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at the Christopher Ross Funeral Home, Roseville (586) 200-2381. In state Friday 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. funeral at the funeral home. To send a loving message, please visit Nancy’s obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 19, 2019