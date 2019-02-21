Gibbons, Ned Maurice, age 75, of Shelby Township, passed away on February 9, 2019. He was born to Josefina Abad and Maurice Clark Gibbons in Rochester, Minnesota, on June 23, 1943. It was fortunate Ned lived in Rochester, where the Mayo Clinic is located, for he suffered a brain aneurysm at the age of 16. On June 25, 1959, he had surgery there. The aneurysm affected his speech center, and after the operation Ned needed to learn to speak again. Despite his challenges, Ned received his B.A. (cum Laude) from Macalester College in St. Paul in 1965 and his Master of Arts in mathematics from the University of Kansas in 1967.He then pursued a Ph. D. in math at the University of Minnestota. Ned completed his course work and his dissertation, but his advisor left the area, and Ned failed the oral defense of his thesis. This was understandable because of the damage to his communication center. Still, he had a successful career in statistics. While employed at Chrysler in Sterling Heights he met Mary Ann Pung, a college instructor. They were wed on May 4, 1974. Son Clark was born after nine years of marriage, and Ned began working with engineers at General Motors. Until 2011 he led a normal life. That year, when he attended a G.M. retirees’ breakfast meeting, Ned began having trouble speaking. Due to aphasia his verbal skills declined over the next several years until he could only say a few words and could no longer read or write. He missed reading history books and working crossword puzzles. At the same time he developed dementia, and in 2016 Ned was placed in a nursing home. The day before he passed Seasons Hospice eased his transition by sending a nurse, a chaplain, and a music therapist, and his family is grateful for their support and the hard work and love of the nursing home staff. Ned was a member of the American Statistical Association and attended their yearly conferences in addition to local meetings. At G.M. he was kind and generous to those who sought his help, and Ned was devoted to his family. He had a passion for classical music and our national parks. Over the years most of his vacations were spent in them. Ned attended the First Congregational Church in Rochester, MI. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 44 years, and Clark, their son. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Alan Gibbons. Ned is survived by four nephews: David (Joyce) Gibbons, Steven (Mendi) Gibbons, Alan Gibbons, Jr., and Christian Gibbons, as well as a niece, Adrienne (Mike) Drummond. Ned’s cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held in July. Contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, National Parks Conservation, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Sign the guestbook at Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary