Fong, Nga May Age 80 June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hip Mine. Loving mother of Vincent, Jim, Tony, Jean (Paul) Mauk and the late Larry. Dear Grandmother of Cierra, Megan and Jordan. Also survived by Yng (Mai Jung), David (Mai Hung) Wong, Danny (Yang). Visitation Wednesday 2-8PM. A. H. Peters Funeral Home 32000 Schoenherr Rd.,Warren (at Masonic Blvd.) There is a 10 person Rotational Requirement. Facial covering at the Funeral Home is Required. Burial Thursday 11AM Forest Lawn, Detroit.



