|
|
Nicky “Nick” R. Robinson, age 76, of Macomb, Michigan, passed away on December 15, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Judy; Dear stepfather of Richard (Kellie) Oxie and Rodger Oxie; Dearest brother of Larry (Susan), Denny (Mary), and Randy (Kathy); Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Nick was an avid golfer, a proud Navy veteran, and a longtime member of the Eagles. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2-7 p.m., with a memorial service at 7 p.m., at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or . Memories and condolences may be shared at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 18, 2019