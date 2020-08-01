Dr. Noel Lawrence Rise, age 77, of Rochester Michigan passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020. Noel was born on December 21, 1942, the son of John and Virginia (Tyroler) Rise. He graduated from Waterford High School, class of 1960, and Wayne State University. Dr. Rise married Sandra (Clemence) in 1963. Noel earned his D.O. degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. He practiced for many years with Bi-County Internists in Warren and later at McLaren Medical Group until his retirement in 2012. Noel was a founding attending physician of R2P2, a prized Internal Medicine rotation for Internal Medicine Residents and medical students in training for over 30 years. Noel married Judi Trombley in 2009. Noel was a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists and an Member at the Michigan Osteopathic Association. He was happiest serving as a doctor. He also loved his four legged friends, especially his dog Ava. Dr. Rise is survived by his loving wife Judi; daughter Dr. Jennifer (Daniel Shogren D.O.) Rise; stepchildren Jordon (Doug) Geiger, Jenifer Trombley, and Benjamin Trombley; grandchildren Tristan and Ian; step-grandchildren Henry, Ellis, Theodore, Adam, and Selah; brother Jon Rise; and niece Kathryn (Reginald Humpheries) Rise. He was predeceased by his first wife Sandra Rise and his parents John and Virginia (Tyroler) Rise. Private services for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Noel Rise’s honor online at http://www.michiganhumane.com
or the American College of Osteopathic Internists at https://www.acoi.org/make-a-gift-to-acoi