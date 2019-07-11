|
|
SMITH, Noel, age 83, a longtime Clinton Township resident, passed away on Tuesday (July 9) at Belmar Oakland in Troy after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on Dec. 25, 1935, a son of the late Allen and Helen Smith. Noel was an avid gardener, dancer, bowler and golfer. He worked as a high-level engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation, working his way up from early work as a laborer as he earned his bachelor’s degree (Lawrence Technological University) and master’s degree (Wayne State University) in civil engineering. He retired from MDOT after 42 years in 1995. Noel was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a troop leader in the Boys Scouts and active with Clinton Township Senior Center activities for many years. One of Noel’s great joys was travel, and he spent a good portion of especially his sixties traveling the globe, from New Zealand to Scotland to Alaska. His other great joy was his family, and being part of potluck meals and milestone events for his children and grandchildren. Surviving are four children, Steven (Sue) Smith, Lynette (Dean) Downey, David (Debbie) Smith, and Jennette (Mike) Kotila; 10 grandchildren, Dan, John, Julia, Alex, Izabella, Brett, Henry, Lilly, Brenna and Dylan; and one sibling, Bob (Jackie) Smith. Noel was predeceased by his wife, Rita; brother, Don; and grandson, Evan Gardner. Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot Ave., Mount Clemens. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 68035 S. Main St., Richmond, Mich. The Mass will be preceded by visitation at the church from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014 or via michaeljfox.org (Click on “Donate in Tribute”) https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1231
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 12, 2019