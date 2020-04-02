|
Norah Boone, age 96, of Harrison Township, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Boone; loving mother of Kevin (the late Margo), Paul (Debbie), Michael (Rhoda), Mark and the late Annie; cherished grandmother of Annette, Jennifer, Paul, Katie, Breanna, Jen, Rachel and Ryan; dear great grandmother of Emerson, Delaney and Elliot. A memorial luncheon will be scheduled at a later date. Our little Irish Angel will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020