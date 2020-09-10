Noralee Ann Howe (nee Cobb). Born February 17, 1936 and passed away peacefully in her Shelby Township, MI home on September 8, 2020. “Lee” graduated from Southfield High School in 1954 and Michigan State University in 1958. She was employed by Utica Community Schools as a substitute teacher for over 35 years. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Raymond Eugene Howe, her sons Christopher (Kimberlee), Gregory (Sheila), Stephen (Mary) and Daniel, and her five grandchildren -Matthew, Jessica, Devyn, Samuel and Shea. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Kieran Catholic Church, Shelby Township. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. In lieu of gifts, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in remembrance of Lee. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home- Utica.