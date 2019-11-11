|
|
Norbert A. Hageman, age 92 of Lenox passed away November 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edna Mae. Dear father of Kathi Ann (Roger) Bokano and Debbie Morrissett. Loving grandfather of Andrew (Melanie) Bokano, Jason (fiancé Krista Teschler) Bokano, Jennifer Morrissett and 5 great grandchildren. Instate 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Service, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 51161 Maria St, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at St. John Lutheran Church New Baltimore.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 12, 2019