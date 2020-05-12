Norma Diederich
1936 - 2020
Norma Jean Diederich, age 83, of Rochester Hills, passed away on May 6, 2020. Norma was born to George Norman and Rena (nee Klein) Blizzard on July 6, 1936 in Muskegon, Michigan. Norma was married to the late Darwin D. Diederich on December 23, 1956. They spent most of their married life in Utica, before moving to Las Vegas, where they loved to golf and the warm, sunny weather. Norma is survived by her four children, Jeffrey (Della) Diederich of Shelby Twp., Jennifer (Louis) Boggs of Houghton Lake, Janine Shepherd of Milford, and Gregrey (Valerie) Diederich of Armada; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.While Norma was raising her family, she earned her bachelor's degree in education from Oakland University. She taught adult education and substituted for Utica Community Schools. Norma loved her family. They were a source of pride and happiness. She planned several big family trips which will be talked about for years. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Darwin, and her sister Marylu. Arrangements entrusted to Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Utica. Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, pleas make a donation to Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, 546 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 175, Las Vegas, NV 89101 or at www.hcws.org. Please share a memory at

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
