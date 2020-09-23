Norman J. Nicholson Sr., passed away September 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Jannie for 59 years, father of Norman Jr. (Suzanne), proud grandfather of Andrew and Katherine. Son of the late Wm. Mark and Ethel (Foote), brother of Loraine (Leonard) Edwards. He was an employee of Parker Rust Proof (Henkle Corp.) for 44 years. Graduated from Eastern High School in 1946. He was a life member of Roseville Lodge 522. Past Master of Pillar Lodge 526, life member of the Scottish Rites and Moslem Shrine, life member of the Order of Eastern Star. Norman was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church for 42 years, was a church usher at three different churches for over 60 years, and a longtime resident of St. Clair Shores. Visitation, Friday, October 2, 2020, 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Internment will take place at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.