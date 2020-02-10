|
|
Norman "Rudy" Smith age 91, a longtime Center Line resident, died 2-8-2020. He was preceded in death by Mary 'Mickey' (Oberliesen) his beloved wife of 61 years. Loving father of Gerri (Joe) DeLamielleure, Mark (Kathy), Nancy (Gary) Paja, Barb (Glenn) Miller, Ellen (Harvey) Stroyan, Theresa (Kevin) Nielsen, Tim (Kathy), and Phil (Janet). Dearest grandfather of 27 and great-grandfather of 21. He is survived by his brother Francis 'Pete' and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings; Alfred 'Bud', Eileen, Elaine Deyo, and Delores 'Toots' McGuire. Norm retired as Fire Chief of Center Line, he was active in Fr. Kramer Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Many years of dedication to St. Clement Dad's Club, Center Line Goodfellows, St. Clement Cemetery, Rotary Club, International Association of Fire Chiefs and Michigan State Firemen's Memorial. Norm was a proud graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School (1946). Visitation at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, Thursday 2-8 PM and Friday 1-8 PM with a 6:30 PM Rosary. Instate Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families Parish (St. Clement site) 25320 Van Dyke for 10 AM Mass. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St Mary Our Lady Queen of Families Parish 12251 Frazho Rd. Warren, MI. 48089, isit www.rudyfuneral.com to light a candle or share a message.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 13, 2020