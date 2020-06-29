Norman Van Ittersum

Norman David Van Ittersum, age 81, of Mt. Clemens, passed away June 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of David (Jacqueline) Van Ittersum and Terri (Steve) Lemieux. Dear grandfather of David Van Ittersum, Jacob Van Ittersum, and Amber Lemieux. Dear brother of Metta Slater and the late Tom Van Ittersum. Private services will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.