The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
25800 Harper Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 777-0557
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Norman, Age 81, June 17, 2019. Loving husband of Judy, dearest father of Elaine (Keith) Bo, David, Erica (Bill) Babcock and Debra (Tom) Kubitskey, proud grandfather of Sarah, Greg, Luke, Emma, Natalie, Nick and Jeff. Norman is also survived by many friends and other relatives and will be deeply missed. Mr. Wilson was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served his country with distinction. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Sunday June 23, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081 with the family receiving guests from 1-7 p.m. (Time of Service.) Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly Michigan with full military honors.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now