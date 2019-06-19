|
Wilson, Norman, Age 81, June 17, 2019. Loving husband of Judy, dearest father of Elaine (Keith) Bo, David, Erica (Bill) Babcock and Debra (Tom) Kubitskey, proud grandfather of Sarah, Greg, Luke, Emma, Natalie, Nick and Jeff. Norman is also survived by many friends and other relatives and will be deeply missed. Mr. Wilson was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served his country with distinction. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Sunday June 23, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081 with the family receiving guests from 1-7 p.m. (Time of Service.) Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly Michigan with full military honors.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 21, 2019