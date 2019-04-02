The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Lutheran Church
23801 Kelly Rd
Eastpointe, MI
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Lutheran Church
23801 Kelly Rd
Eastpointe, MI
Firchau, Olga. Age 89. March 31, 2019. Dearest sister of Alwine Petri and predeceased by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Rd. (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Funeral Friday, in state 10 a.m. until service 11 a.m., at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 23801 Kelly Rd., Eastpointe. Memorials appreciated to St. Thomas Lutheran Church. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 3, 2019
