Firchau, Olga. Age 89. March 31, 2019. Dearest sister of Alwine Petri and predeceased by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 3, 2019