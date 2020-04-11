|
|
Onalee Thelma Young passed away at Village of East Harbor in New Baltimore on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Onalee was born on May 9, 1928 in Brown City, Michigan. She was a daughter of August and Olive (nee Wriska) Schmidt. On October 21, 1950, she married Celestine “Mike” Charles Young at St. Peter Catholic Church in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She worked for many years at Mt. Clemens Pottery and Lionel Train Company. Onalee loved the Lord and her life was lived as a testament of her faith. She enjoyed singing, square dancing and traveling. Onalee loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Onalee is survived by her husband, Celestine “Mike”; children, Bonnie (David) Randa, Charles (Shirley) Young and Jeffery (Kathryn) Young; grandchildren, Robert (Patty) Randa, Angie Randa, Jeanine (Pete) Lukowski, Nicholas (Alicia) Young, Melissa (Eric) Berardi, Alexander Young, Daniel Brejnak and Noah Brejnak; 13 great-grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren; and sister, Lela (Nelson) Brookens. Onalee is predeceased by 3 brothers (2 infants); 7 sisters and parents, August and Olive Schmidt. Private family services will be held at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Onalee’s memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton Township.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020