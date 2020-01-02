|
Oscar Bernard Weideman, a life-long resident of Mount Clemens, Michigan passed away on December 26, 2019 at age 94. Bernie was born at home on Hubbard Ave. in Mt. Clemens on March 16, 1925 to Oscar A. and Mildred (Kammer) Weideman. Bernie was known by many names: Junior, “Junie”, Bernard, Barney, Daddy, Father, Uncle Bernie, Oscar, and Grandpa, demonstrating the important roles he played to the many people who were fortunate to have had him in their lives. He will be remembered as a true gentleman. An only child, Bernie was close with cousins and always had many friends. He began playing golf at Mt.Clemens High School, getting his first set of left-handed clubs at 15 and enjoyed golf into his 80s. He was in the class of 1943, with a list of graduates that looks like a “who’s-who” of the city. Bernie missed his graduation ceremony because he volunteered for the Army where he served as a pilot from 1943-1945. When home on leave he went to visit a favorite teacher at MCHS and discovered a sweet young woman teaching in that classroom. She was Marilyn Shaft, the first love of his life. They married in 1946 and had 35 happy years together, during which they added daughter Cheryl to the family. Bernie utilized the G.I.Bill, attending Michigan State College (MSU), and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Barney was employed by Michigan Consolidated Gas Company from 1949-1983, where he became a manager responsible for developing pipeline systems in northern and Upper Michigan as well as negotiating the purchase of gas throughout the US and Canada. After Marilyn’s death, Bernie married the second love of his life, Joanne Beversdorf, in 1982 and gained a family of 5 stepchildren. During their 31 years of marriage his family grew to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout his life Bernie was always willing to lend a hand and was a great neighbor and active volunteer. He was a member of First United Methodist of Mt. Clemens, and active with the Selfridge Base Council and Library, a past-president of Mt.Clemens Lions Club, a proud President-for-A-Day of the Mt. Clemens Old Crowd in 2015, and American Legion and Eagles. Bernie’s devotion to his family, friends and community earned the respect and admiration of all who knew him. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Luce (John) Potts of Battle Ground, WA, his devoted step-daughter Niki Becker, step-sons Scott (Karen) Beversdorf and Kris (MaryJo) Beversdorf of Michigan, and son-in-law Dale Allison. His Shaft family nieces and nephew were dear to him. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wives, Marilyn (1981) and Joanne (2014), and step-daughters Margo Allison and Valerie Beversdorf. A celebration of Bernie’s life will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 57 Southbound Gratiot Ave, Mt. Clemens, MI, 48043. Friends and family are welcome to gather starting at 11 a.m. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Mt. Clemens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , Selfridge Base Museum & Library, First United Methodist Church, or the Mt. Clemens Lions Club. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 5, 2020