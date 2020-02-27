The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lighthouse Bible Church
52260 Washington Street
New Baltimore, MI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Paige S. Barg

Paige S. Barg Obituary
Paige S. Barg, age 38 of New Baltimore passed away February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Nicholas. Loving mother of Aiden, Ethan and Devin. Dear daughter of Kandice (David) Hosted. Paige was predeceased by her father Gary Benoit, Sr. and her step-father Andrew Robelli. Dear sister of Gary (fiancée Martha) Benoit, Jr., Kyle Benoit and Shelby Benoit. Visitation 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Service, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lighthouse Bible Church, 52260 Washington Street, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -