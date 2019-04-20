|
Patricia A. Berkel Age 82. Beloved daughter of the late Mary and Charles Berkel. Dear sister of Charles Berkel II (Angelina) and the late Gwendolyn Berkel. Aunt and great aunt to many. Longtime friend of Margaret Nachazel. Visitation Tuesday at the Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, from 5:00 till 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 22412 Overlake Street, St. Clair Shores at 12:00 Noon where the body will be Instate at 11:30 AM until time of Service. Family suggests memorial contributions to the . Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2019