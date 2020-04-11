|
|
Bonello, Patricia A., age 82, a Homemaker, died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Ascension-St. John Hospital, Warren, Michigan and was born in Detroit, Michigan on Monday, November 15, 1937 to the late Stephen and Dorothy Cady. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore (2017). Loving mother of Cheryl (Doug) Innes, Robert (Judy) Woodard, Jr., Bill (Sandy Daniels) Woodard, Thomas (Kerri Reffet) Woodard, Robin (Victor) Patrone, Jodi (James) Walkowski, Fran (Michael) Forkin and Sal (Debbie) Bonello. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sharon (Jim) Call. A limited private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 (Noon). A Memorial Service for Patricia will be held after the executive order for social distancing is removed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. The visitation will be live streamed Wednesday, April 15, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. at: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1063545
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020