of Warren, passed away April 1, 2020, at the age of 70. She is survived by her mother Millie Connor and brother James G. Connor. Dearest daughter of her late father James L. Connor and sister of the late Susanne Connor and Helen C. Whalen. Pat was born August 12, 1949 in Detroit, MI; lived near 8 Mile and Schoenherr roads; graduated from St. Raymond Catholic School , Dominican High School, and Wayne State University. She then began working for the Detroit Department of D.O.D. in 1976. After 46 years of loyal and devoted employment, she retired on November 23, 2019. Pat had a beautiful soprano voice; she was a long time member of St. Raymond's Choir and also sang at many other venues. She was a lector on the Finance Commision and other activities. Aunt Patty, as she was called, is survived by 3 grand nieces and 1 grand nephew and 10 great grand nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. Pat was buried in the family plot on April 3, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Rev. Tyrone Robinson of St. Raymond's officiated the church rites with 2 gracious friends attending. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



