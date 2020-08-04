1/1
Patricia A. Keller
passed away peacefully with her family at her side on August 2, 2020, at the age of 74 in Macomb. Beloved wife of Lawrence of 55 loving years together. Loving and devoted mother of Dennis (Karen) Keller and Marcianna (Donald) Dubay, Jr. Loving and proud grandmother of Madilyn, Blake, Mallory Keller and Zachary and Ethan Dubay. Loving sister of Susan (William). A memorial visitation will be on Friday from 2-8 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. memorial service at the Wasik Funeral Home, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Memorial donations may be directed to Reverence Home Health and Hospice, please mail to: 28120 Dequindre Rd., Warren, MI 48092

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
7
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
