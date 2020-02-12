The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Warren
5005 Chicago Rd.
Warren, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Warren
5005 Chicago Rd.
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Allison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Allison Obituary
(nee Murray). Departed into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Willis. Loving mother of Philip, Kathy, Jayne Walendzik, Lynne (Michael) Fry, and Rose. Proud and adored grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Betty Smith. She was predeceased by her sisters, Peggy Laing and Mary Barbe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, from 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11am Instate until time of 12pm Funeral Service at First United Methodist Church of Warren, 5005 Chicago Rd. Warren, MI 48092. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -