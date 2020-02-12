|
(nee Murray). Departed into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Willis. Loving mother of Philip, Kathy, Jayne Walendzik, Lynne (Michael) Fry, and Rose. Proud and adored grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Betty Smith. She was predeceased by her sisters, Peggy Laing and Mary Barbe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, from 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11am Instate until time of 12pm Funeral Service at First United Methodist Church of Warren, 5005 Chicago Rd. Warren, MI 48092. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 13, 2020