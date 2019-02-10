Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gebo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Thomas) Gebo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann (Thomas) Gebo Obituary
Gebo, Patricia Ann (Thomas), Born January 26, 1941 to Paul and Julia Thomas (Brown) has passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Patricia transitioned February 6th, 2019 in the evening hours. Pat was predeceased by her two brothers, Eugene in 2017, and Shane in 2018. Ms. Gebo was a lifelong resident of Macomb County, Michigan. Patricia is survived by her husband George, and 2 children, Lisa and Albert. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Andrew and Abygail. Burial services have taken place at Christian Memorial Gardens West. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.