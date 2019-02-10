|
Gebo, Patricia Ann (Thomas), Born January 26, 1941 to Paul and Julia Thomas (Brown) has passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Patricia transitioned February 6th, 2019 in the evening hours. Pat was predeceased by her two brothers, Eugene in 2017, and Shane in 2018. Ms. Gebo was a lifelong resident of Macomb County, Michigan. Patricia is survived by her husband George, and 2 children, Lisa and Albert. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Andrew and Abygail. Burial services have taken place at Christian Memorial Gardens West. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 11, 2019