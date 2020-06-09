Patricia Ann Hayes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Hayes (Patsy, Pat), 81 years old, 1/14/39 - 6/1/20 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Extraordinary daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. Predeceased by her biological parents Linnie Mae and Aaron Gadd, and siblings Aaron Jr., Betty Catherine, and Tommy Gadd. Survived by Billy (Betty Jean) Gadd. She was raised from infancy in Florida by her predeceased adoptive parents John and Elizabeth Ball, and siblings Bobby and Barbara (Phil) DeMatteo. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Gerard Hayes (Jerry), and children Kevin, Karen (Phil) Ladouceur, Christopher (Jennifer) Hayes, and 5 grandchildren; Luke, Jack, and Olivia Hayes, Aaron and Grace Ladouceur. Enough cannot be said about her kind and gentle nature. To know her was to love her. She will be forever missed. “Where there is great grief, there is great love.” At the family’s request there will be a celebration of her life held later this summer. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved