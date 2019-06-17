|
Gruits, Rev. Patricia Beall; age 96; June 15, 2019; Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Peter (Patricia), Harry (Toni), Joe (Joy) and William (Nancy). Proud grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 14. Dear sister of the late Rev. Harry M. Beall and the late Rev. James Lee Beall. Visitation Wednesday 6 to 9 p.m. & Thursday 2 to 9 p.m., Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Twp) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Instate Friday 10 a.m. at Perfecting Church (formerly, Bethesda Missionary Temple) 7616 Nevada @ VanDyke - Detroit. Donations to Rhema International Ministries are greatly appreciated. Interment Forest Lawn.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 18, 2019