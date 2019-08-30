|
|
Patricia E. DeMeyer, age 76, August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald for 55 years. Loving mother of Brian (Sandra) and the late baby Joseph and baby Todd. Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Rachel, and Ryan. Dear sister of Nancy (Tom) VanCoverden, David (Dee) Siebert, Danny Siebert, Mike Siebert, Lori (Tom) Riti, and Bobby Siebert. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and man’s best friend Princess Lilly. Visitation Monday 2-9 PM at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Rosary 7:00 PM. In state Tuesday 10:30 AM until time of funeral Mass 12 Noon at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Road, Sterling Heights. Memorials to United Scleroderma Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 1, 2019