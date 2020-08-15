Patricia Hotts

Patricia Dolly Hotts, 85, a longtime Warren resident, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Ascension St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren. She was born Aug. 14, 1934 in Detroit. Mrs. Hotts grew up in Detroit, where she graduated from Eastern High School in Detroit. In her younger days, friends and relatives often said she resembled the late actress Elizabeth Taylor. She briefly worked at Michigan Bell Telephone before leaving to start a family. She married her husband, Urban “Herbie” Hotts on June 20, 1950 in Detroit. After Herbie was discharged from the U.S. Army, where he was awarded the Purple Heart medal for being wounded on the battlefield in the Korean War, the couple moved to East Detroit (now Eastpointe). Mrs. Hotts provided a loving and comfortable home in East Detroit for her husband and children until the late 1970s, when the family moved to Warren. Hers was the house many of the neighborhood children gathered to play with her kids, and would often provide refreshments or snacks for them. She loved cooking and watching her cooking shows on television, thumbing through cooking magazines, dining out, and shopping with her daughters. She also enjoyed watching news shows, boxing and basketball on TV. Her favorite athlete was Muhammad Ali. Dogs were a source of happiness for her. She loved her first pet, WeeGee, along with Sissy, SuSu, Daisy, and her all-time favorite, New Daisy. Known for her infectious laugh and hearty chuckle, she was a gregarious, outgoing and generous woman who easily conversed with others and made friends. Even when she was in and out of hospitals and rehabilitation facilities in her later years, she quickly made friends with fellow patients and staff members. Mrs. Hotts passed exactly one week prior to her 86th birthday. She is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Herbie; loving children, Mitchell and Patricia Michelle Hotts; niece, Patti (Ralph) Lee; and great-niece Amy (Jason) Wynne. She was predeceased by her daughters, Christine and Michelle; sister, Lynn Ellicott; and brothers, Marvin and Art Arnold. Funeral services are being directed by A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Inurnment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Mich. Arrangements by A.H. Peters Funeral Home in Warren.



