1/1
Patricia J. Belcher
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J Belcher (Betnarski), born January 21, 1932 and went home to her Heavenly Father on October 11, 2020. Beloved mother of Phillip (Shelley) Belcher, Diane (Mark) Scheuerman, Karen Catinella, Steven Belcher. Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter Susan Belcher. Leaving behind: 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Patricia has been an active member of St. Lucy Catholic Church since 1956. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday October 16, 2020, beginning with an In-State period at 10:30 am, until time of Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Lucy Catholic Church 23401 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48080. Family will receive friends on Thursday October 15, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Interment will take place at Mt Olivet Cemetery privately at a later date. In leiu of flowers memorial donations in Patricia’s memory are appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to St. Jude Children’s Research 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
5867752424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved