Patricia J Belcher (Betnarski), born January 21, 1932 and went home to her Heavenly Father on October 11, 2020. Beloved mother of Phillip (Shelley) Belcher, Diane (Mark) Scheuerman, Karen Catinella, Steven Belcher. Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter Susan Belcher. Leaving behind: 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Patricia has been an active member of St. Lucy Catholic Church since 1956. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday October 16, 2020, beginning with an In-State period at 10:30 am, until time of Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Lucy Catholic Church 23401 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48080. Family will receive friends on Thursday October 15, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Interment will take place at Mt Olivet Cemetery privately at a later date. In leiu of flowers memorial donations in Patricia’s memory are appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to St. Jude Children’s Research 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store