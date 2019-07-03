|
Dr. Patricia L. Kennedy, 69 of Shelby Twp. passed June 30, 2019. Born August 14, 1949 in Mt. Clemens to the late Frederick and Dorothy (Menke) Ratzow. Patricia retired in 2007 after 36 years in education. She began her career as a Special Ed Teacher for Mt. Clemens Schools in 1971 and later served Lake Shore Public Schools as Director of Special Education and Director of Human Resources. In 1992 Dr. Kennedy transferred to Chippewa Valley Schools where she served in many capacities, including; Executive Director of Special Services, Executive Director of Instruction and Operations, and Superintendent. After retiring, Dr. Kennedy continued as Adjunct Faculty at SVSU Macomb Campus for several years. Lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton Twp. Member of Mt. Clemens Rotary Club and Daughters of Macomb. Survived by husband Gordon, sons Michael (Gabe) Kennedy and Gordon (Camie) Kennedy, granddaughters Tori and Lauren, brother Dr. Robert (Theresa) Ratzow, niece Roxy Ratzow, nephew Kipp LaChance, brother-in-law Jon (Dr. Peggy) Kennedy, nephew Tom Kennedy, and many dear and special friends. Preceded in death by sister Megann “Margie” Ratzow. Visitation in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main Street, Mt. Clemens on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. (instate 10 a.m.) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper Ave., Clinton Twp. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Donations in memory of Patricia may be directed to Trinity Lutheran School, Lutheran Special Education Ministries, or Heartland Hospice. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 5, 2019