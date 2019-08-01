|
Patricia Mary Schott Sawyer, aged 89, a resident of Clinton Township, Michigan passed away on July 25, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 9, 1930 at her family home in Mt Clemens, Michigan to the late Reta and Lawrence Fredereick Schott. On September 5, 1953 in Mt. Clemens, she was united in marriage to Warren Whitney Sawyer (deceased 2000). Patricia received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees in English from the University of Michigan. Early in their marriage, she and her husband spent a year at the University of Grenoble School for Foreign Students in Grenoble, France. She received the Life Long Achievement Award in recognition for her contributions to the Crocker House Museum and Macomb County Historical Society. She truly cherished her summers at the family cottage in Lexington, Michigan for over 49 years. She was a lifelong pianist and enjoyed playing the piano for family and friends. In addition Patricia loved her dogs, collecting antiques, writing, painting, gardening and attending to her collection of orchids. Her survivors include two daughters Elizabeth K. (Edmund) Mueller of Clay Township, Hillary C. (Anthony) Morris of Lathrup Village, two sons, Paul W. Sawyer of Clinton Township, and Warren W.L. “Rocky” (Margaret) Sawyer of Clinton Township, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers Frederick B. Schott, II and Lawrence F. Schott, Jr. A private family burial is planned.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 4, 2019