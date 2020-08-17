Patricia Pindzia

Patricia D. Pindzia, age 80, passed away on August 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Daniel; children: Lynn St. Pierre, Daniel (Carolyn); grandchildren: Philip, Becca, John; and brothers: Thomas Szczepanski and Bruce Szczepanski. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Also left to cherish her memory are many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. A private burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.



