Patricia Pindzia
Patricia D. Pindzia, age 80, passed away on August 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Daniel; children: Lynn St. Pierre, Daniel (Carolyn); grandchildren: Philip, Becca, John; and brothers: Thomas Szczepanski and Bruce Szczepanski. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Also left to cherish her memory are many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. A private burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
5867752424
