The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jafano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Schoner (Hall) Jafano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Schoner (Hall) Jafano Obituary
Jafano, Patricia Schoner (nee Hall) Age 87. March 17, 1932 – June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of George. Loving mother of Kurt Schoner, Keith Schoner, Debbie (Steve) Harold, Gerald (Sue) Jafano, Steven (Timothy Steplitus) Jafano, and Kimberly Forman. Aunt of David Hall. Survived by her sister Maxine Lohman. Patricia loved to cook. She collected cookbooks and wrote her own recipes. Her chili won a blue-ribbon award. She loved to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day which shared her birthday with Dolly’s Girls. Patricia loved garage saling, especially looking for anything having to do with cooking. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation Tuesday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile NW corner of Ryan) from 3-9 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday at E.J. Mandziuk & Son with an instate time of 11 a.m. followed by the service at 12 p.m. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now