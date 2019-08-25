|
Patricia Louise Suit, of Sterling Heights, passed away on August 23, 2019, at 79 years of age. Beloved mother of Debbie (Tim) Klimbal, Deanna (the late Jim) Fox, the late Daniel Collins, Jr., Dawn Kaatz, and Johnny Suit; proud grandma of 13 and great-grandma of 22; dear sister of the late George MacAuley, Rory MacAuley, and Fred (Donna) MacAuley. Patricia was born on December 1, 1939 in Detroti to the late George and Emma MacAuley. The family will greet friends from 12:00pm until time of funeral service at 6:00pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Fond memories may be offered to the family via online guestbook at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 27, 2019