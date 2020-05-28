Patrick Piggott
Patrick Piggott, age 66, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1954 in Detroit MI. He was an avid lover of sports, playing hockey for years, participating in Tae Kwon Do for nearly 30 years and earning his black belt. He served in the U.S Army in the 1970s and enlisted in the Army National Guard in the 80s. He loved to start a conversation with anyone. Enjoyed watching black and white films and was enjoying retirement. He and his wife had recently moved to Florence, KY to be close to his Grandson Henry, whom he adored. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cynthia, his daughters Valerie and Kimberly (Newell), son in law Tim, his brothers Brian and Kenneth and his loved Grandson Henry. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial services will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the Yankee Air Museum or your favorite youth sport charity.

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
