Paul Vincent Cannarella, age 96, passed away on August 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife June. Paul is survived by his children: Michael (Gabriela Downey), David (Kathy Procter), Stephen (the late Lisa), Paula (Dean) Farley, William (April); step-son: David (Robin) Keyser; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. His granddaughter, Megan Keyser, was his caretaker and best friend for the last several years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arsenal of Democracy Museum would be appreciated. Visitation, Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 5, 2019