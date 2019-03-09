Grake, Paul James age 85, a longtime resident of Washington and previously of Royal Oak, passed away on March 6, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born May 26, 1933 in Detroit, the son of Frank and Sara (Oliverio) Grake. He enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country during the Korean War. He married his beloved wife Marilyn Williams on October 22, 1965 in Detroit. Paul worked for over 40 years at Drummy Oldsmobile where he provided white glove service to all of the families he sold cars to. He was a community leader of Washington Twp. He was a life member of the Washington Lions Club where he was a Past President. He also served as Past President of the Washington Goodfellows. He was an avid Lions fan, being a season holder, enjoyed going to the casino, but most of all, he loved spending time with his beloved family. ?He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, loving children David (Amy) Grake of Rochester, James (Kristin) Grake of Beverly Hills, Susan (Steven) Grake Abramson of Dewitt, beloved grandchildren Austin Grake, Addison Grake, Stella Grake, Oliver Grake, John Abramson, Lila Abramson. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Frank Grake, Dominic Grake, and Isablle Francis. The visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10am. The burial will take place at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Lions Bear Lake Camp Visually Impaired and Blind Program in Paul’s honor. The Funeral Arrangements have entrusted to the Roth-Muir Funeral Home (296 South Main, Romeo, MI 48065.) Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary