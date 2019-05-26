|
|
Ross, Paul M. died on May 25, 2019 at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Loving husband of the late Mary. Beloved father of Eric (Kris), Martin (Debbie), Raymond (Judy), Kenneth (Eileen), and Janet (Paul) Ruggirello. Cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 17. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 3-8 p.m. with an evening service at The Clinton Twp. Chapel of Chas. Verheyden, Inc, 43300 Garfield Rd. Clinton Twp. He will lie in state on Wednesday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Paul of Tarsus, 41300 Romeo Plank Road. Clinton Twp. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 27, 2019