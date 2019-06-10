The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Schmidt, Paul N., passed away June 10, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Paula for 55 years. Loving dad of Jessica (George) Kingsley and Todd Schmidt. Dear brother of Elaine (Bert) Lozen and Naomi (Fred) Durr. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Visitation Wednesday 2 to 8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (north of 22 Mile) Shelby Twp. Instate Thursday 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd. (south of M-59) Utica. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be addressed to the Capuchins. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 11, 2019
