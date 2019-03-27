The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Murray, Paul Robert March 26, 2019. Age 71. Beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Grinols) for 42 incredible years. Loving father of Donna Abrahams, the late John Barrington, the late Paul Barrington, Peter Barrington, Kelly Cezik, the late Julie Martuza, Christine (Dan) Warren, Brenda (Robert) Warren, Heather (Tim) Hames and Alison Murray(Sarah James). Proud and adored grandfather of 29 and great grandfather of 23. Cherished brother of Barry (Alice Chamberlain). He is also survived by his niece, nephew, and many cousins and extended family in Canada. Visitation Saturday 3-8pm with a 6pm Sharing of Memories Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 28, 2019
