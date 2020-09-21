1/1
Paul Witt
On Sunday, September 20, 2020 Paul Witt, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 89.Paul was born on January 18, 1931, in Detroit MI to Paul and Clara (Zwierzina) Witt. On January 21, 1956 he married Mary Limina. They raised one son, and three daughters.Paul was a proud Marine. He was a woodworker who made furniture including a beautiful canoe. Paul was an artist working in oil/ Acrylic paints. He enjoyed playing the piano, singing and dancing. He will be missed by all who know him.He is survived by four children, Paul (Sherrie), Sheila Diedrich (Robert), Cathleen Matthes, and Christine Butler (Matthew). He was blessed with nine grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Visitation for Paul will be September 27th from 3 to 7pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Instate will be September 28th 10:00am until the 10:30 Funeral Mass at St. Ronald Catholic Church 17701 15 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 21 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
