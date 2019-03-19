March 5, 1956 – December 24, 2018. Paula gently passed away during a peaceful sleep the night of Christmas Eve. She leaves behind the family, dear friends, and clients who loved her stories and laughter, her appetite for snacks and for life, her profound sense of who people really are at heart, and her natural inclination to do things for others. Paula had two special places that made her happy, Harsens Island and her salon where she styled hair while sharing laughter and tears, secrets and proud moments, sadness and joy. Her family thanks the many people who helped Paula create a life she relished. Paula is survived by her parents, Charles and Mary Kowal, siblings Deborah Kowal (Richard Goodman), Garry Kowal (Barbara Bostic), sister-in-law Karen Kowal, and beloved nieces and nephews: Mark Kowal (Tina), Stacey Cook (Justan), Brooke Goodman, and Zack Goodman. Her greatest delights were her grand niece and nephews, Rory (age 3), Hemi (age 3), and Ellington (almost 2). We miss her beyond words but will remember her with joy. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday March 30, 2019, with open-house from 10 am – 6 pm, and a brief memorial service at 4 pm, at Gramer Funeral Home – Diener Chapel, 48271 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township, Michigan 48317. Online condolences at: Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary