Paulene Stewart, died Saturday January 11, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born May 25, 1938 to Earl and Faye Wininger. She attended Pershing High school, graduated with a B.A from Davenport University, retired after 27 years of service at US Army Tank Automotive Command (TACOM) and lived 40 years in Harrison Township. A true patriot, Paulene loved dancing, traveling and spending time with friends and family, and is best known as a loving and caring person who would go above and beyond for others. Paulene will be lovingly remembered by her children: Elaine Harville and Jerry Garner, and their spouses Dave Harville and Johanne Wilson; grandchildren: David, Kenneth and Joshua Harville, Dale and Dean Garner; brother Earl and sister-in-law Carole Wininger, sister Lori and brother-in-law Don Streb, and great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Tabitha and Owen Harville. Paulene will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ken Stewart; sisters Judy and Earline; brothers George and John. A memorial service in her memory will be held at 11 a.m. on January 28, 2020 at Woodside Bible Church, 148 Maple Grove Rd, Lapeer 48446.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 26, 2020