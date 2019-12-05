|
Pauline K. Darling (nee Koppin), 93, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born July 9, 1926 in East Detroit, MI, daughter of Clara Fenske Koppin and Paul Gerhardt Koppin. Pauline, also known as Polly, was predeceased by her first husband, and the father of her four daughters, Charles A. Morris. Surviving are daughters Linda Didaleusky (Dennis), Holly Morris (David Reiser), Robyn Morris, and April Morris (Mark Jury). From these four daughters, Pauline also leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Pauline was also predeceased by her second husband Ray L. Smith and her third husband Milton D. Darling. Surviving Pauline are nine step-children from these two marriages. She was also predeceased by five siblings. She is survived by sister Joyce Parent of Boothbay, Maine. Pauline was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Clemens, Great Books Discussion Group and the Mount Clemens Garden Club. She was an active volunteer in her community and active in the lives of her daughters. Pauline was intelligent, energetic and creative. She loved learning in any form and enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others. She fostered a love of knowledge and education in her four daughters, who shared that love with their children. Pauline especially loved cooking. She learned about food, nutrition and cooking techniques and happily shared both what she knew and what she had created. A memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Mt. Clemens in June, 2020. Contributions would be welcome at the Alzheimer’s Association, https://alz.org/.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 8, 2019