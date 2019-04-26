The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Reilly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Reilly Obituary
Reilly, Pauline, April 26, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late William. Dear sister of Joseph E. Couvreur and the late Patricia. Beloved aunt of Michele Featherson (Daniel), Susan Kennedy (Ron), Joe Couvreur (Alex), Renee Pelletier (Jerry), Rosanne Collura (Lou), Dan Couvreur (Angie) and also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 12:30pm at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 32340 Pierce St., Beverly Hills. Visitation at church begins 12pm. Memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now