Reilly, Pauline, April 26, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late William. Dear sister of Joseph E. Couvreur and the late Patricia. Beloved aunt of Michele Featherson (Daniel), Susan Kennedy (Ron), Joe Couvreur (Alex), Renee Pelletier (Jerry), Rosanne Collura (Lou), Dan Couvreur (Angie) and also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 12:30pm at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 32340 Pierce St., Beverly Hills. Visitation at church begins 12pm. Memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 28, 2019