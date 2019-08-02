|
|
Barber, Pearl Madeline, 92, of Mt. Clemens, Michigan June 26, 2019. God has called Pearl to his heavenly kingdom to join her seven siblings, numerous cousins, friends and her loving husband of 59 years, Ralph Barber. Pearl is survived by her son, Steven (Connie)Barber, daughter Diane (Bob) Steeh. Visitation will be at St. George Lutheran Church, 803 Main Street , Brighton, Michigan 48116, August 9, 2019 at 10 am, followed by the celebration of Pearl’s life at 11:00am. Memorial contributions can be given to St. Luke Lutheran Church 21400 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. On line sympathy message at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 4, 2019